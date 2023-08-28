Cumberland County Schools will welcome back 47,000 traditional students on Monday, August 28.

What Cumberland County parents need to know as students head back for 2023-24 school year

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Cumberland County students who attend school on the traditional calendar will head back to class on Monday, August 28.

With an enrollment of more than 50,000, the school district is the fifth largest in North Carolina, according to Cumberland County Schools (CCS) website. Student enrollment also includes children whose parents are in the military at Fort Liberty and Pope Air Field.

Teachers and staff have been getting schools and classrooms ready to welcome the kiddos back. And, now it's go time!

What to know as students on traditional calendar head back to school

Transportation

If your child rides the bus, they're asked to be at their designated bus stop five minutes early. Parents and caregivers can track the school bus via the Here Comes the Bus App.

RELATED | Bus, car, walk or bike? Road rules to get students to school and home safely

School Lunch

CCS posts the school lunch menu monthly. They have to follow the USDA guidelines for menu options.

Need to apply for free/reduced lunch for your child click here

To put money on your child's lunch account click here

Download the ABC11 App for Breaking News, Weather and More

Mental Health and Wellness resources for students and parents

All students must have the required vaccines 30 days after school starts. Here's a look at the NCDHHSS list of required immunizations by grade level

Here's a quick link to see the school calendar that includes holidays, early release dates and teacher workdays

Related | Cumberland County rolls out new security system

The main office for Cumberland County Schools is located at 2465 Gillespie Street in Fayetteville; Phone: 910-678-2300

Related | Cumberland County Schools takes new approach to funding upcoming school year's budget

Here are job opportunities with Cumberland County Schools

Cumberland County Schools Superintendent talks teacher shortages

Teachers, school staff excited to welcome students back