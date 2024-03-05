WATCH LIVE

RaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Blind geese in North Carolina are looking for their forever home

WTVD logo
Tuesday, March 5, 2024 1:26PM
Blind geese in North Carolina are looking for their forever home
Blind geese in North Carolina are looking for their forever home

INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. (WTVD) -- An animal rescue group in North Carolina is looking for a forever home for a unique trio of geese.

The geese have to stay together because two of them are blind. The third acts like a "seeing eye goose".

The previous owner moved across the country and could not take them.

The geese take care of themselves but need to stay in a fenced-in area to protect the two who are blind.

If you are interested in adopting them, the trio is at the Carolina Waterfowl Rescue and Sanctuary in Union County.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW