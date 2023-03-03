NC Board of Education reveals plan to increase teacher pay

The board of education's plan would give teachers an opportunity to make more money based on student test scores, performance reviews or other measures.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The North Carolina Board of Education has revealed its plan to increase teacher pay, but it's facing some push back.

The starting base pay for an entry-level teacher would be about $38,000.

At the highest license level, a teacher's base pay could range from 56-71,000.

The Carolina Teachers Alliance says teachers deserve to make money and there should be set salary increases.

"I don't think that you can tie the teacher's salary to the student's performance. We need to have, you know, the set salary scales that are that are based on the education with the Master's pay," said Amy Marshal.

The pilot program does require approval from the General Assembly.

The proposal has been passed along to the legislature for review.