Fayetteville police surprise 5-year-old with social distancing birthday celebration

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Though it was a birthday spent away from family and friends, one Fayetteville 5-year-old will likely never forget his special day.Kihlian Scott Duncan's mom Heather Duncan said her son, whose fifth birthday was Wednesday, loves police officers and has wanted to be one since he could talk."Every chance he gets at fairs and while out he says hello to officers and asks to flip lights on in their cars," Heather Duncan wrote in an email.Wednesday, Heather Duncan said Fayetteville Police Department officers brought five cars to give her son a special birthday surprise.Heather Duncan said the officers drove through the neighborhood, flashing their lights and shouting "Happy Birthday!""I cannot thank these local heroes enough," Heather Duncan wrote. "This positivity is exactly what the world needs right now."Heather Duncan said her son, who loves Paw Patrol and chocolate shakes, now feels like an official police investigator after the visit from his new friends.