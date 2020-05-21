Coronavirus

NC reports first case of rare inflammatory disease associated with COVID-19 in children

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported its first known case of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrom in Children (MIS-C) associated with COVID-19.

Though rare, some children, particularly in New York City, have presented with the serious and severe syndrome after being infected with COVID-19. Children typically have mild COVID-19 infections, but the newly discovered syndrome presents a concern for parents and pediatricians.

NCDHHS asked parents to watch their children for the following symptoms, especially if their child previously tested positive for COVID-19:
  • irritability or decreased activity
  • fever
  • abdominal pain with no other explanation
  • diarrhea
  • vomiting
  • rash
  • red or pink eyes
  • not eating
  • red, cracked lips or a red, bumpy tongue
  • swollen hands or feet, which may also be red


If your child has a fever and any of the above symptoms, NCDHHS urges you to call their doctor immediately.

MIS-C is not contagious, but children with these symptoms may still have a contagious COVID-19 infection or another infection.
