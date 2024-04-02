Guilford County couple welcome their second set of twins one year after their first

It's a full house now for Angelia Tutt and Elliot McNeil.

It's a full house now for Angelia Tutt and Elliot McNeil.

It's a full house now for Angelia Tutt and Elliot McNeil.

It's a full house now for Angelia Tutt and Elliot McNeil.

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- A North Carolina couple welcomed its second set of twins one year after welcoming their first set.

It's a full house now for Angelia Tutt and Elliot McNeil.

Cone Health in Greensboro shared photos of the happy couple with their new babies.

Tutt told GMA she was convinced she and her husband were expecting a second daughter this time around. The pair are already parents to a six-year-old daughter and 13-month-old twin sons.

She said they were shocked when they initially received the news.

Twins run in Tutt's family. She herself is a twin.