  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

RaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Guilford County couple welcome their second set of twins one year after their first

WTVD logo
Tuesday, April 2, 2024 3:05PM
NC couple welcome second set of twins one year later
It's a full house now for Angelia Tutt and Elliot McNeil.

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- A North Carolina couple welcomed its second set of twins one year after welcoming their first set.

It's a full house now for Angelia Tutt and Elliot McNeil.

Cone Health in Greensboro shared photos of the happy couple with their new babies.

Tutt told GMA she was convinced she and her husband were expecting a second daughter this time around. The pair are already parents to a six-year-old daughter and 13-month-old twin sons.

She said they were shocked when they initially received the news.

Twins run in Tutt's family. She herself is a twin.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW