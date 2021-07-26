New mask mandates being considered by CDC health experts as COVID-19 cases rise

MONDAY MORNING HEADLINES
With soaring COVID-19 cases, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention is once again considering a change to its mask guidance.
Dr. Anthony Fauci said the CDC is discussing the possibility of renewing the call for a mask mandate.
The vast majority of new cases and serious complications from COVID-19 are among people who are not fully vaccinated. However, some breakthrough cases are happening and it remains unclear exactly how long vaccinated people are protected against the virus.
New research suggests the pandemic has thrown our sleep schedules off.
A recent survey by the American Academy of Sleep Medicine found that more than half of Americans have had a hard time sleeping since the pandemic began.
Dr. Shelby Harris said the following seven words can help improve your sleep: No screens, wind down, have a routine.
Wake County officials are making yet another push to increase the county's vaccination rate.
Health officials are expanding the county's vaccine outreach program by launching a door-to-door canvassing event.
"It was pretty surprising. I wasn't planning on getting it anytime soon. But my family they were telling me I had the opportunity right now, so I got it," said Kobin Flores Aguilar, a teenager who received his vaccine from the door-to-door canvassing.
He acknowledged hesitancy in getting his shot, which he did with his younger sister.
"Because they said (the vaccine) was new, I was worried about some bad side effects," said Flores Aguilar, who added that he planned on sharing his experience with friends.
His father, David Flores, was hospitalized with COVID-19 last year.
"Really, really bad. It's bad because you think that your life is gone. That's why I tell people to get the vaccine because it's very important," Flores said.
He's encouraging others to get vaccinated.
"I told my neighbor, we were talking yesterday about this. I was surprised (the canvassers were here) today. Ad she's coming. Maybe she'll get it today," said Flores.
Canvassers targeted underserved areas; while about 70% of the eligible population in Wake County has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, there are some areas where rates are closer to 30%.
"I am concerned that this could be the starting of a road we don't want to go down again. And that's why it's so important to get the message out, to find solutions to barriers, and to get shots in arms," said Dr. Nerissa Price, the Medical Director of WakeMed's Behavioral Health Community Case Management Team.
Friday, there were nearly 2,000 new cases, about four times higher than two weeks ago. Over that time period, hospitalizations have nearly doubled, and the test positivity rate is more than twice as high.
The value of personal connections in convincing vaccine-hesitant individuals playing out, both in canvassing efforts and at a pop-up event at the Wilder's Grove Shopping Center in Raleigh. That's where Charles Lotson was early Friday afternoon, after speaking with two family members.
"I trust them. I trust their word. So if they say it's good, I'm still going to be scared, but I'm going to do it," Lotson said.
In North Carolina, disparities in vaccine demographics are evident. While 23% of the state's population is Black, the community comprises only about 17% of vaccinations. There's a smaller gap in the Hispanic community, which accounts for 10% of the state's population, but only 8% of vaccinations.
Price highlighted the importance of a diverse staff, working to bridge the gap.
"Having that instant credibility because they know that they speak the language or that they understand the concerns of the community, it's amazing how quickly change their attitude," Price said.
North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,998 new COVID-19 cases Friday, the highest single-day increase since April 30. 6.7% of tests are positive.
The number of North Carolinians hospitalized with COVID-19 rose for the 13th-straight day to 817, the highest in more than two months.
The spike in cases came with a stern warning in a press release from NCDHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen. "Unvaccinated North Carolinians are unnecessarily getting sick, being hospitalized and dying," she said. "Don't wait to vaccinate. And if you haven't gotten your shot, you need to wear a mask indoors at all times when you are in public spaces."
Cohen said more than 94% of recent North Carolina COVID-19 cases are in patients who are not fully vaccinated against the virus.
"It's important for us to reach everybody who may not have access to be able to come to us; whether it's transportation or time time or anything like that. So we try to make a very convenient for folks who are already out and about," nurse Laura Schiada said.
Wake County's eligible population has about a 70 percent vaccine rate--relatively high for the state and county. However, there are still areas in the county where the rate is much lower.
Canvassers will be out in those lower vaccination rate neighborhoods to pass out information and request forms. They will not be doing home vaccinations at this time.
In addition, a free vaccine event runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in front of Hamricks at the Wilders Grove Shopping Center.
"(The vaccine) is new and not knowing everything--but I figured it was safer to get it, because I actually caught COVID in April and I didn't like the way I felt. So I don't wanna go through that again," Dionne Oden said after getting vaccinated at the clinic.
Meanwhile, with cases increasing across the country, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is sticking to its mask guidance.
The CDC says only unvaccinated people need to wear a mask when out in public. Director Rochelle Walensky called it an "individual choice" for fully vaccinated people to still mask up.
A CDC advisory panel also issued new guidance on vaccine booster shots, saying a booster appears to help people with compromised immune systems who are more likely to get a breakthrough infection but are not necessary.