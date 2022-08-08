COVID-19 vaccine manufactured in Morrisville available now in Wake, Durham counties

Wake County and Durham County are both now offering free Novavax COVID-19 vaccines.

The Novavax shot is a two-dose regimen, which should be received between three and eight weeks apart.

Novavax is only approved for people 18 and older, but it has been highly anticipated as a vaccine that might could convince some of the more than 25 million Americans who have been hesitant to get the other approved vaccines.

That is because the Novavax shot is designed more like traditional vaccines, using protein-based technology. It is not an mRNA vaccine like Pfizer and Moderna.

However, early indicators suggest that the authorization has yet to substantially move the needle with the most hesitant Americans.

But now the Novavax shot is available for free at the Durham County walk-in vaccine clinic on Main Street and through Wake County Public Health with an appointment.

Many of the Novavax doses were manufactured at Research Triangle Park. Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies is the company behind the vaccine, and President Donald Trump visited the Morrisville manufacturing facility back in 2020.