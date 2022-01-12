10 new mass testing sites open Wednesday in North Carolina, including 1 in Cary

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=11455682" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Rod Jenkins, Durham County Public Health Director, said the county is experiencing a surge in cases mostly caused by the highly contagious Omicron variant and holiday activities.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Here's the latest news and information on COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccines.Ten new mass COVID-19 testing sites open in North Carolina today, including one at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary.Demand continues to rise for testing as cases surge throughout North Carolina and across the country.The new location at WakeMed Soccer Park will provide drive-through testing from Monday-Friday 7 a.m. - 4 p.m. The location will remain open at least through the end of January.The location provides PCR testing and will get results back to you within 24-48 hours.Appointments are not required, but organizers sayin order to get tested.This is all part of North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services plan to combat the surge of cases. The department has also ordered 700,000 professional and at-home rapid tests.Meanwhile, the federal government is sending 10 million additional COVID-19 tests to schools every months. The government is also working to figure out how to best use testing sites to help schools across the country remain open.Locally, Wake County Public School System said individual schools can switch to remote learning if 20 percent or more of a school's staff is absent. However, the district wants principals to first consult with WCPSS administrators to try and figure out another option.Durham city and county leaders asked for the public's help in slowing down the spread of COVID, stressing the importance of vaccinations and booster shots as the best protection against the virus.Rod Jenkins, Durham County Public Health Director, said the county is experiencing a surge in cases mostly caused by the highly contagious Omicron variant and holiday activities.In all of 2021, Durham reported 25,894 cases, averaging 2,123 a month. So far in January, Jenkins said the county has seen 5,993 cases.The rapid spread is happening in a community that's among those leading the state in vaccinations with 71.8 percent of the population, 5 and older, fully vaccinated.Jenkins urged Durhamites to make sure they're up to date on vaccination and a booster if eligible, avoid gathering unmasked indoors with people from other households, stay home if sick and get tested for COVID if possible.In the days ahead, Durham will be handing out 60,000 durable face masks and distributing 8,800 at-home tests while supplies last, Jenkins said.The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is pulling all available levers to support existing testing sites, to open more sites across the state and to increase access to at-home collection kits.NCDHHS contracted with two more testing vendors to expand local testing options and expanded the footprint of the existing 12 vendors to cover hundreds of no-cost testing sites across the state. More than a million professional rapid antigen tests, at-home rapid antigen tests and at-home collection kits are also on their way to the state."Before case numbers began breaking records, we already were working with our vendors to secure more testing kits and testing supplies," said NCDHHS Secretary Kody H. Kinsley. "With part speed and part tenacity, we continue to work to stay two steps ahead of a constantly evolving virus and crisis situation, increasing access to testing."With the surge, NCDHHS has ordered an additional 700,000 professional and at-home rapid test kits, bringing the total on their way to the state to more than 1 million. Priority groups for test distribution in addition to schools, health departments, long-term care facilities and health centers include farmworker camps, tribal health clinics and free and charitable clinics. A number of community-based organizations also assist with distributing tests and reaching historically marginalized populations.In addition to the tests, NCDHHS has delivered more than 250,000 swabs, antigen kits and other testing supplies to testing partners statewide. With connections to NCDHHS vendors, 10 counties have opened new sites or will open them in the coming weeks. Counties stretch from west to east and include Caldwell, Forsyth, Franklin, Halifax, Mecklenburg, Sampson, Transylvania, Wake, Wilson and Guilford - where a mass testing site at the Greensboro Coliseum that opened this weekend through a partnership between Mako Medical, Cone Health and Guilford County. NCDHHS is in the process of requesting federal support for staffing and supplies at the Greensboro site and possibly other testing locations.As expected, the proportion of the Omicron variant in the U.S. continues to grow. The Omicron variant is estimated to account for 98.3% of new cases in the U.S., as of Jan. 8, according to new data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday.Five weeks ago, in early December, Omicron was estimated to account for 0.6% of all new cases. These figures are calculated using modeling; thus, they may not be exact and should be characterized as estimates.The Delta variant now accounts for only 1.7% of new cases nationally, forecasters estimate.In three areas of the country -- the deep South, the Southeast, and the New York- New Jersey region -- Omicron is estimated to account for more than 99% of new cases.The City of Kinston is implementing a temporary mask mandate for all visitors inside city facilities. The mandate will continue until at least Feb. 1.North Carolina is reporting 17,705 new COVID-19 cases and a daily percent positive of 30.5%.There are 3,991 hospitalizations 141 new patients), the second-highest hospitalization day of the pandemic, just one patient below the record set on Jan. 12, 2021.Some good news, the number of ICU patients is not even close to a record, ranking 79th.There were 21 new deaths reported, for a total of 19,706 since the start of the pandemic.