Community groups back on front lines as COVID cases ramp up in central NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- COVID-19 hit communities of color especially hard and because of that, community-based organizations are bracing for impact as cases spike.

Hospitals are seeing increased hospitalizations and it's causing concern for those serving marginalized groups.

Long lines of cars waited for assistance Thursday morning during the weekly food drive hosted by La Semilla, a community-led group organized by Pastor Edgar Vergara. In addition to distributing food, volunteers raise awareness by passing out COVID-19 tests and asking about updated vaccinations.

"The concern is definitely there. That means we need to make an emphasis," he said. "The virus even though it's not as immortal as it used to be, it will spread in a way that will affect the community and families."

It's a real concern for Magdalena Cerrano who picked up the last two COVID-19 tests at this food distribution. Pastor Vergara translated her words as she told ABC11 what would happen if her husband caught the virus again.

"Him not working a whole week means we won't have money to sustain the family and get basic needs," she said. "My older son has been having cold-like symptoms and I'm concerned."

For other community-based organizations, the work continues. Dr. Rasheeda Monroe is a WakeMed pediatrician and member of the Sister Circle, a group of Black female doctors that formed at the height of the pandemic to close the racial gap in COVID-19 vaccination rates.

"It would be really important we get these communities covered as soon as possible," said Monroe.

With the resurgence in cases, Monroe said marginalized communities are less likely to have access to insurance and untreated chronic conditions.

"That could be a bad confluence of factors. Those two things together could lead to increased hospitalizations and sicknesses.

That's why it's important the work continues for the group. Monroe is slated to speak Thursday night at a town hall at St. Augustine's University raising awareness on COVID and other pressing health issues.

"It's time for people to start thinking about how they will protect themselves again," she said.

