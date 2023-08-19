Coaches, school staff, emergency workers train as school and football season start

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- As high school football players return to the gridiron and students return to school, medical professionals, coaches and other school leaders are preparing for emergencies.

First responders say every minute counts in an emergency and no second was spared Friday during training at Wakefield High School. All their coaches and leaders with Wake County Schools and EMS practiced a scenario where a student experience heat exhaustion and cardiac arrest. These are emergency situations we've heard about nationally.

Damar Hamlin in January and LeBron James' son, Bronny James just weeks ago. Their cardiac arrest emergencies, while unfortunate, show the importance of knowing CPR and being prepared to respond at a moment's notice.

And, locally Keianna Joe, of Harnett County, who went into cardiac arrest during a cheer competition back in March. Her mom has turned Keianna's survival into a mission to get AEDs in all schools.

Parents can rest assured that all 25 high schools in Wake County have board-certified athletic trainers.

"When it's someone that you care about it does make it a little more difficult but just like any of our sports teams you have to practice these things and so hopefully the practices will kick in and they'll be prepared for it," Brent Dorenkamp, Wakefield athletic trainer said.

Training like this happens for every school and multiple times during the year. Dorenkamp said they can review the training and self-reflect on what they can do better.

"It starts with the person recognizing the medical emergency, making a phone call to 911, and then taking the proper steps to offer the patient care until first responders arrive. Whether that's the fire department initially or EMS all the chains in order to be successful have to link up," Dorenkamp said.