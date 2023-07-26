As Bronny James recovers after going into cardiac arrest, the importance of CPR and AEDs are back in the spotlight. NC mom wants AEDs in schools.

Bronny James goes into cardiac arrest at basketball practice; NC mom fights for AEDs in schools

As Bronny James recovers after going into cardiac arrest at a USC practice, it's putting the importance of knowing CPR and defibrillators back in the spotlight.

Just four months ago, a similar situation happened right here in North Carolina.

Back in March, 17-year-old high school senior Keianna Joe was at a cheerleading competition when her mom stepped in and saved her life.

At the time Keianna said she didn't remember anything from that day. But teammates noticed something was off after she dismounted from a stunt where she was lifted in the air. She was on the ground and her mom rushed in - her mom didn't feel a pulse, and she did CPR and used an Automated External Defibrillator (AED) from the high school gym to save her life.

She says unfortunately those are skills many people aren't aware of.

"Knowing how to use these devices on top of good and current CPR is life-saving and you never know when you're going to need it, it happens. It happens to the youngest, most healthy athletic people," Andrea Joe says.

Keianna's scare came just three months after Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game in January.

In April, Hamlin was fully cleared to play football again.

Andrea says four months later, Keianna is doing well and getting ready for college. After her mom rescued her, she has since had surgery and has a battery-powered device implanted to stop irregular heartbeats.

Her mom is also pushing for a bill before the North Carolina Legislature that would require every school and government to be equipped with AED devices.

The bill so far has passed the House and is still awaiting a vote in the Senate.

