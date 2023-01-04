'I died for 13 minutes': Former D1 athlete uses own on-court cardiac arrest to save lives

When Appalachian State University basketball player Omar Carter walked into the Grady Cole Center in Charlotte on July 9, 2013, he had no clue that it would be the last time he'd p

When Appalachian State University basketball player Omar Carter walked into the Grady Cole Center in Charlotte on July 9, 2013, he had no clue that it would be the last time he'd play basketball competitively.

During the game, Carter was on the court and collapsed after taking a few steps following a made basket by his teammate.

"I died for 13 minutes," said Carter. "When I woke up and I learned about everything that happened, I pretty much just kind of recognized that and I knew there was a need there."

The need Carter referred to is the importance of bystander CPR, or community CPR, as it is sometimes called.

Carter created the Omar Carter Foundation to teach 1 million people how to do bystander CPR and to create awareness around the important role AEDs play in saving lives.

WATCH: Collapse of Damar Hamlin drives increase in local defibrillator sales

Carter long had dreams of playing in the NBA alongside his childhood friend Steph Curry.

"That was the thing, when we were playing together in high school, we would always work out together and we could push each other," said Curry in an ESPN E60 documentary. "Because we wanted to be great. Many a night we talked about everything. But definitely what we wanted to accomplish."

Carter's dreams were albeit deferred, and in some respect, canceled when he collapsed on the floor.

"I have an ICD (implantable cardioverter-defibrillator) placed in my chest," said Carter. "And there may be questions coming up about how can you live a normal life? What happens afterwards? Mentally, you know, what did you have to go through. So, the Omar Carter Foundation does just that. We want to teach a million people. We also want to give hope that it is possible to lead a normal life."

Carter long thought basketball was going to be the way he reached people and changed and inspired lives.

"I'm a man of faith. So I know God makes everything happen for a reason," he said. "And the foundation was my passion. I'm able to speak with individuals that I've always wanted to do. I always thought basketball was going to be my wheelhouse to be able to do that. But the Lord had other plans."

WATCH: Parents weigh contact sports concerns following Damar Hamlin collapse during Monday Night Football

Carter has used his episode to reach people throughout North Carolina and around the country by raising awareness and teaching CPR.

"It's shown a lot of promise with people that are comfortable afterwards," he said.

Carter and Curry remain friends to this day and talk regularly. He plans to talk to Curry about Hamlin's injury very soon.

When asked how Hamlin will recover, Carter said, "If I'm him, I think it's his decision and if I may answer candidly, I think when he wakes up, he gets to this. He has the guidance from his family to support from his family. I think it'd be his decision. And it won't be an easy road."

Hamlin's question to answer will remain which fork do you take in the middle of the road. "I think if he wants to I think he very well can. I don't know his diagnosis. I don't know what exactly is going on, but sounds like he's a strong young man. I think he can make that question," said Carter.