North Carolina deputies search for man accused of 'leaving bite marks' on friend's 2-year-old

TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY, N.C -- Deputies in Transylvania County are searching a 27-year-old man who is accused of abusing a 2-year-old.

They are asking for the public's help in finding Charles Booker.

According to WLOS, deputies and EMS received a call on Friday, June 7, after a child was hurt.

"It looked like the child had some bite marks on it," Chief Deputy Eddie Gunter said.

The child was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Deputies believe Booker could be in Hendersonville -- south of Asheville.

Warrants have been taken out for his arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Transylvania County Sheriff's Office at (828) 884-3168.
