RICHMOND COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina correctional officers found a suspicious football out-of-bounds between the fences of a state prison.Officers at Morrison Correctional Institution in Richmond County found the football in between the facility's inner and outer fences, according to a Facebook post from the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.Upon further examination, the football was filled with tobacco, marijuana and crystal meth.DPS said officers connected the football to a person within the prison.