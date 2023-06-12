Senator Phil Berger and other Republican senators are scheduled to talk about new legislation to change the structure of the state board of elections.

NC Republicans to introduce new legislation on elections

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Republican leaders are planning to introduce new legislation to reform the structure of North Carolina Board of Elections.

Senator Phil Berger and other Republican senators are scheduled to talk about new legislation to change the structure of the state board of elections.

This is obviously a hot topic as North Carolina is set to be a critical state in the 2024 presidential election.

Just this weekend multiple presidential candidates visited the state.

Former president Trump, former vice president Mike Pence, and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis all spoke during the North Carolina GOP Convention in Greensboro.

President Biden also visited the state for events on Friday.