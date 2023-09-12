Former North Carolina Supreme Court Justice Mike Morgan announces gubernatorial bid

RALEIGH, N.C. -- North Carolina Supreme Court Associate Justice Mike Morgan has officially announced his run for governor.

The announcement comes after he announced in May he would not seek reelection to the court in 2024, because he was thinking about running.

Morgan stepped down on September 4 and Governor Roy Cooper appointed Judge Allison Riggs on Monday to replace him.

He was on the bench for more than 30 years, serving as an administrative law judge, a Wake County District Court judge and a Superior Court judge before being elected to the Supreme Court in 2016.

Attorney General Josh Stein was the only high-profile Democrat to get into the race, announcing his plans in January. Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper is barred by term limits from running again, but has endorsed Stein to succeed him.

The Republican field for governor includes state Treasurer Dale Folwell, Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson and former U.S. Rep. Mark Walker.