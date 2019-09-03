NC hotels go pet-friendly in preparation for Hurricane Dorian

Here's a list of hotels in Moore County that will allow guests to bring their pets in the coming days during the emergency situation:
- Holiday Inn Express - 155 Partner Circle, Southern Pines, NC Pet Friendly / No Fees / No Restrictions - (910) 693-2280
- Spring Hill Suites by Marriott - 10024 U.S. 15-501 Highway, Pinehurst, NC Pet-Friendly / No Fees / No Restrictions - (910) 695-0234
- Best Western - 1675 U.S. 1 Highway South, Southern Pines, NC Pet-Friendly/$20 per night / Maximum of five nights - (910) 692-0640
- Residence Inn by Marriott - 105 Brucewood Road, Southern Pines, NC Pet-Friendly/ $25 per night / Maximum of six nights - (910) 693-3400
- Days Inn - 805 South West Service Road, Southern Pines, NC Pet-Friendly / $25 per pet, per night / Maximum of two pets / Limited rooms - (910) 585-6497
- Microtel Inn - 205 Windstar Place, Southern Pines, NC Pet-Friendly / $20 per night / Limited rooms - (910) 684-4207
- Econo Lodge - 408 West Morganton Road, Southern Pines, NC Pet-Friendly / $20 per pet, per night / Pets under 50lbs / Limited rooms - (910) 692-2063
Southern Pines police say the hotels are offering the specials to help travelers from other states that have been displaced.
As of Tuesday, Dorian has weakened to a strong Category 2 storm, but it has grown in size, therefore making its storm surge and flooding hazard potentially worse.
