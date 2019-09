NC hotels go pet-friendly in preparation for Hurricane Dorian

Holiday Inn Express - 155 Partner Circle, Southern Pines, NC Pet Friendly / No Fees / No Restrictions - (910) 693-2280

Spring Hill Suites by Marriott - 10024 U.S. 15-501 Highway, Pinehurst, NC Pet-Friendly / No Fees / No Restrictions - (910) 695-0234

Best Western - 1675 U.S. 1 Highway South, Southern Pines, NC Pet-Friendly/$20 per night / Maximum of five nights - (910) 692-0640

Residence Inn by Marriott - 105 Brucewood Road, Southern Pines, NC Pet-Friendly/ $25 per night / Maximum of six nights - (910) 693-3400

Days Inn - 805 South West Service Road, Southern Pines, NC Pet-Friendly / $25 per pet, per night / Maximum of two pets / Limited rooms - (910) 585-6497

Microtel Inn - 205 Windstar Place, Southern Pines, NC Pet-Friendly / $20 per night / Limited rooms - (910) 684-4207

Econo Lodge - 408 West Morganton Road, Southern Pines, NC Pet-Friendly / $20 per pet, per night / Pets under 50lbs / Limited rooms - (910) 692-2063

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WTVD) -- In light of Hurricane Dorian's expected hit on the North Carolina coast, some hotels are going pet-friendly to accommodate guests.Here's a list of hotels in Moore County that will allow guests to bring their pets in the coming days during the emergency situation:Southern Pines police say the hotels are offering the specials to help travelers from other states that have been displaced. As of Tuesday, Dorian has weakened to a strong Category 2 storm , but it has grown in size, therefore making its storm surge and flooding hazard potentially worse.