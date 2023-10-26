Indian-based company investing millions, bringing 500 jobs to Brunswick County

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced today that an Indian-based company will be bringing 500 jobs to Brunswick County and invest millions of dollars.

Epsilon Advanced Materials, Inc., makes synthetic graphite used in electric vehicle batteries.

It will build its first manufacturing facility in the United States in Brunswick County.

"North Carolina continues to lead the way in the transition to a clean energy economy by attracting good-paying jobs from great companies like Epsilon that make our state stronger and healthier," said Governor Cooper.

"This facility is the largest Indian investment in the U.S. electric vehicle battery industry and we're proud to have North Carolina as the centerpiece of our U.S. manufacturing strategy," said Vikram Handa, EAM Founder and Managing Director.

Wages will vary depending on position, the average salary for the new positions will be $52,264. The current average wage in Brunswick County is $46,464.

The project is estimated to grow the state's economy by $1.3 billion.