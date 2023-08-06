Man drowns while at Jordan Lake in Chatham County

The Chatham County Sheriff's Office is investigating a drowning.

ABC11 learned a man went missing Sunday while he was swimming with a group of people on Jordan Lake.

Several roads that lead to Poe's Ridge boat ramp were closed during the search.

Search crews were able to recover his body near the dam Sunday afternoon.

Sadly, we've learned the man who drowned is the father of an ABC11 employee.

The Moncure Fire and Rescue and some other first responders were part of the search and recovery efforts.

