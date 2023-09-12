VP Kamala Harris to stop at NC A&T as part of 'Fight for Our Freedoms" college tour

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- Vice President Kamala Harris is making another stop in North Carolina.

Harris is scheduled to make an appearance at NC A &T State University in Greensboro on Friday. The visit is part of her "Fight for Our Freedoms" College Tour.

During the visit, she will participate in a conversation with EPA Administrator Michael Regan and actor Terrence J. Both are alumni of the university.

According to her administration, the Vice President's "Fight for Our Freedoms" College Tour is a month-long national swing to mobilize thousands of young people in the ongoing fight for fundamental freedoms and rights. She plans to visit about a dozen campuses including Hispanic-serving institutions, community colleges, apprenticeship programs, state schools, and additional HBCUs.

At each stop, the Vice President will focus on key issues that disproportionately impact young people across America - from reproductive freedom and gun safety to climate action, voting rights, LGBTQ+ equality, and book bans.

The Vice President's college tour officially kicks off on Thursday at Hampton University in Virginia.

In January, Harris came to Raleigh to help promote the Administration's investment in small businesses.

She made a stop at Panadería Artesanal, a Latina-owned bakery in Raleigh.

WATCH: Harris' full talk at Fletcher Auditorium