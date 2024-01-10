2 truck drivers win $1 playing different NC lottery scratch-off games

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two North Carolina truck drivers pulled up to lottery headquarters and claimed a million dollars each in separate scratch-off wins.

William Roberts, of Morrisville, won $1 million on an NC Education Lottery (NCEL) scratch-off. Roberts said he bought his lucky $10 Million Spectacular ticket from the Circle K on Davis Drive in Morrisville.

He says he plans to use the money to buy more trucks for his business.

"I'm a truck driver so I'll probably invest the money into buying more trucks for my business."

Roberts said he went to the store to get coffee and bought the lottery ticket too.

"I got up Sunday morning and went to buy a cup of coffee from the store," he recalled. "I sat in my car drinking my coffee while I scratched my ticket."

This isn't his first win playing the same scratch-off. Williams. He told lottery officials he won $500 the first time he bought a $10 Million Spectacular ticket.

"I've been doing pretty well on that $50 ticket," he said. "This win was unbelievable though," Roberts said.

When cashing in the ticket at lottery headquarters in Raleigh, he chose the lump sum of $600,000 and took home $429,014 after the required taxes were deducted.

The $10 Million Spectacular game debuted in December with five top prizes of $10 million, 20 prizes of $1 million, and 20 prizes of $100,000.

"Lost my appetite"

A Johnston County man was unable to eat dinner after realizing he won $1 million on a scratch-off.

Michael Morgan, of Benson, gave his wife a lottery ticket to scratch before dinner and, after uncovering a $1 million prize, he said no longer cared about food.

"I lost my appetite right then. I couldn't eat."

Morgan said he bought his lucky $10 Multiplier Mania ticket from Liberty Mart 1 on North Ellis Avenue in Dunn. He bought two of the $10 tickets and gave his wife one to scratch and he scratched one.

He said his wife told him he needed to check the ticket after she scratched it.

Morgan said he looked it over, realizing he had a winner.

"We were both just tickled. We couldn't believe it," he told lottery officials.

The lucky couple bagged $429,003 after taxes were deducted.

Morgan who is a truck driver, said he already knows how he wants to spend part of his winnings.

He plans to buy his own 18-wheeler.