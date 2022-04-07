DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- You're invited to join Spectacular Magazine in celebrating North Carolina's largest black history month celebration.
The 19th Annual NC MLK Black History Month Block Party is happening this Saturday, April 9 in Durham.
It's free entertainment for the entire family. More information here.
Spectacular Magazine celebrates NC's 19th Annual NC MLK Black History Month Block Party
