Alamance County paramedic's daughter dies in house fire at his home

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A North Carolina firefighter lost his daughter when his own home caught fire Tuesday.

Paramedic Eddie Thomas was part of a team that responded to a fire at his home near Elon around 9:45 a.m.

While responding to the fire, Thomas and his crew learned that a person was trapped inside.

They rushed into the building and found Thomas' 40-year-old daughter, Candice Wynn, trapped inside. First responders performed CPR on Wynn and took her to the hospital, but she did not survive.

"I said it, I'd be a wreck out there, Eddie never missed a beat, and that's the kind of guy he is, he did everything he could," Lipscomb told WGHP. "We're family, and it's heartbreaking to see that, and as a parent, I can't imagine what he's going through."

Thomas has been a paramedic for more than 30 years, according to a GoFundMe created to help the family.

The Altamahaw-Ossipee Fire Department is collecting donations at their station. The station's address is 2806 Old North Carolina 87, Elon, NC 27244.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ncfatal firehouse firefire death
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Severe weather threatens Raleigh and the Sandhills
NASA astronaut Christina Koch returns to Earth
Crash between moped and vehicle on Highway 54 at RTP
The Rolling Stones coming to Charlotte in July
'Dynamic left turn' intersection? It's coming to Cary, Clayton
Mom says school district won't let 6-year-old son wear earrings
Nearby businesses repair burglarized Hope Mills bakery
Show More
Pastor: Wake Forest stabbing victim sang in church choir
Bryce's double-double helps NC State beat Miami 83-72
From addiction to sobriety: What changed one Raleigh woman's life
Durham, Fayetteville are top spots for female homebuyers
NCSU launches driverless shuttle bus
More TOP STORIES News