Alamance County paramedic's daughter dies in house fire at his home

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A North Carolina firefighter lost his daughter when his own home caught fire Tuesday.
Paramedic Eddie Thomas was part of a team that responded to a fire at his home near Elon around 9:45 a.m.
While responding to the fire, Thomas and his crew learned that a person was trapped inside.
They rushed into the building and found Thomas' 40-year-old daughter, Candice Wynn, trapped inside. First responders performed CPR on Wynn and took her to the hospital, but she did not survive.
"I said it, I'd be a wreck out there, Eddie never missed a beat, and that's the kind of guy he is, he did everything he could," Lipscomb told WGHP. "We're family, and it's heartbreaking to see that, and as a parent, I can't imagine what he's going through."
Thomas has been a paramedic for more than 30 years, according to a GoFundMe created to help the family.
The Altamahaw-Ossipee Fire Department is collecting donations at their station. The station's address is 2806 Old North Carolina 87, Elon, NC 27244.
