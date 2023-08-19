Raleigh police investigating 2 separate shootings, less 2 hours apart

RPD said both shootings appear to be isolated incidents.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police in Raleigh are investigating two separate shootings that happened early Saturday, less than two hours apart.

Officers responded to the first shooting around 5:45 a.m. in the 3100 block of Calvary Drive, according to Raleigh Police.

RPD said investigators found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital and his injury is considered to be serious,

Officers and detectives are investigating. RPD said the shooting appears to be an isolated incident.

Atlantic Avenue shooting

The police department responded to a second shooting just after 7:00 a.m. in the 4600 block of Atlantic Avenue. That's where officers said they found a man who had been shot.

He was taken to the hospital. His injury is not considered to be life-threatening.

Officers and detectives trying to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting. RPD said the crime also appears to be an isolated incident.

ABC11 Neighborhood Safety and Crime Tracker

Anyone with information about either shooting or both is asked to visit Crimestoppers at www.p3tips.com/89 for anonymous reporting options or call 919-996-1193.

The shootings come a day after community and faith leaders walked and prayed for an end to gun violence.

They walked down North Raleigh Boulevard Friday night and went door-to-door to try and stop the violence in the capital city as the new school year approaches.

WATCH | Advocates walk and pray for end to gun violence

ALSO SEE: 'Let's not throw them away': Addressing recent increase in juvenile crimes in the Triangle