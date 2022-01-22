Weather

NC Highway Patrol reports 'significant increase' in crashes due to slick road conditions

EMBED <>More Videos

Icy conditions, snowfall coming to central North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Roads across central and eastern North Carolina are covered with snow and ice Saturday morning.

The winter storm that moved through Friday evening and into Saturday morning has moved out, but it left freezing temperatures and slick conditions in its wake.

Christopher Knox with North Carolina State Highway Patrol said he did not have official crash numbers, but he expected to see a "significant increase" from the typical overnight report.

He said the worst places were bridges and overpasses, especially farther east and south where the precipitation that fell was more of a wintry mix than pure snow.

Knox said the good news is it could have been worse. Because the system moved in Friday night, instead of during a busy commute time, fewer people were on the roads anyway.

He continued by advising people to stay home Saturday. He said anyone who had to travel should give themselves extra time, so they can go slowly and give other drivers plenty of room.



CLOSINGS



You can check up-to-date closings here.

If you are in charge of closings for a school of business, the only way to report your organization's closing or delay to ABC11 is by using our online system. The phone system that was used in the past is not operational. Your ID code from the phone system remains the same and it also serves as your Pass Code into the online system.

If you would like to register your organization with ABC11, please email the following information to closingcenter@abc11mail.com. Please do not mail closing information to this email address.
Organization Name:
Type of Organization: (school, church, business, daycare, government office)

Mailing Address:
Organization's Phone Number:
Contact Person:
Contact's Email:
Contact's Mobile Phone:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherraleighwinter stormtravelsnowroy cooperwinter weatherncdottraffictraffic accident
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Snow is finished but bitter cold remains
LIVE: Chopper 11HD flies over snow covered central NC
How to make snow cream
Delta flight slides off taxiway after landing at RDU
Laundrie claimed responsibility for Petito's death in notebook: FBI
2 NYPD officers shot, 1 fatally, responding to domestic violence call
Person struck by vehicle on Western Blvd in Raleigh
Show More
City, county governments close services as wintry weather hits NC
LATEST: Deadline extended for House Wake COVID relief program
Raleigh Police investigate after man shot
Ford recalls 200K cars because brake lights can stay on
US confirmed 1st COVID case 2 years ago today
More TOP STORIES News