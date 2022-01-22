NC Highway Patrol reports 'significant increase' in crashes due to slick road conditions

Yo DOT, let's kick it!

Alright stop,

Put down the phone & listen

Ice is back & will make the roads glisten

DOT ain’t taking this lightly,

We’re out in force daily & nightly

If there was a problem,

Yo, we’ll salt it

Sit back on your couch

While our forces resolve it

Ice Ice baby❄️ pic.twitter.com/1X7DPTT9Gr