NC Highway Patrol reports 'significant increase' in crashes due to slick road conditions

The winter storm that moved through Friday evening and into Saturday morning has moved out, but it left freezing temperatures and slick conditions in its wake.
Christopher Knox with North Carolina State Highway Patrol said he did not have official crash numbers, but he expected to see a "significant increase" from the typical overnight report.
He said the worst places were bridges and overpasses, especially farther east and south where the precipitation that fell was more of a wintry mix than pure snow.
Knox said the good news is it could have been worse. Because the system moved in Friday night, instead of during a busy commute time, fewer people were on the roads anyway.
He continued by advising people to stay home Saturday. He said anyone who had to travel should give themselves extra time, so they can go slowly and give other drivers plenty of room.
Yo DOT, let's kick it!— NCDOT (@NCDOT) January 22, 2022
Alright stop,
Put down the phone & listen
Ice is back & will make the roads glisten
DOT ain’t taking this lightly,
We’re out in force daily & nightly
If there was a problem,
Yo, we’ll salt it
Sit back on your couch
While our forces resolve it
Ice Ice baby❄️ pic.twitter.com/1X7DPTT9Gr
CLOSINGS
You can check up-to-date closings here.
