COVID-19 rebound continues: NC Board of Education report shows improvement in math, reading scores

Overall, reports from last year indicated students' performance was improving but was still below pre-pandemic levels.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The North Carolina Board of Education released its report on last year's student test performance results.

The percentage of students meeting the standard for grade-level proficiency when it comes to reading increased from the previous school year for all grades. The biggest improvement being in fourth grade.

When it comes to math, the percentage of students meeting the GLP standard increased over the previous school year for all grades.

FULL NC SCHOOL REPORT CARD: CLICK HERE

One surprise came for science scores. The percentage of students meeting the GLP standard actually decreased for eighth grade.

This year's report mirrors last year's which indicated students' performance was improving, after declining in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

When it comes to the nation, math scores among fourth and eighth grade students across the country experienced their largest decline in decades, according to results released last year from the National Assessment of Educational Progress.