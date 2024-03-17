Pembroke native Anna Grace auditions for American Idol Season 22

A brother and sister from Black Mountain, which is east of Asheville, both received the coveted gold ticket to Hollywood on American Idol.

PEMBROKE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Another North Carolina native is set to take the stage again on Sunday night for season 22 of American Idol.

Anna Grace from Pembroke will sing in front of judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie for her chance to receive the golden ticket to Hollywood.

Black Mountain siblings Laela Dasher and her brother Max Dasher both auditioned for judges earlier this month earning their chance to move forward.

Max performed Rock Salt and Nails by Utah Phillips, impressing all three judges with his voice and gaining the coveted golden ticket.

Laela took the stage after Max who joined her to play guitar for her audition. She performed Angel from Montgomery by John Prine.

Former ECU football player and NFL player Blake Proehl took his chances and auditioned. He is headed to Hollywood.

He sang "In Case You Didn't Know" by Brett Young for the judges.

You can watch all of the performances again on Hulu.

Watch Anna Grace's audition on Sunday, March 16 on ABC at 8 p.m. EST.

Featured video is from a previous report