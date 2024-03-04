North Carolina brother and sister heading to Hollywood: 'American Idol'

BLACK MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WTVD) -- A brother and sister from Black Mountain took the stage Sunday evening, wowing judges to receive gold tickets to Hollywood. Black Mountain is located 15 miles east of Asheville.

Laela Dasher and her brother Max Dasher both auditioned separately for judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie.

Max performed Rock Salt and Nails by Utah Phillips impressing all three judges with his voice and gaining the coveted golden ticket.

"Your mantra should be 'I'm 18 and I look like James Dean,'" Lionel Richie said.

Laela took the stage after Max who joined her to play guitar for her audition. She performed Angel from Montgomery by John Prine.

"It's definitely in the DNA," Perry said. "Your brother and you have some similarities in delivery.....I'm just torn."

The siblings then performed Rivers and Roads by The Head and the Heart together earning a yes from judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie, earning Laela her golden ticket.

"It's just magical," Richie said following their performance. "I don't know what y'all are gonna do next, but I know I'm gonna like it."

You can watch Laela and Max's auditions again on Monday on Hulu.

Former ECU football player and NFL player Blake Proehl took his chances and auditioned. He is headed to Hollywood.

He sang "In Case You Didn't Know" by Brett Young for the judges. His audition aired on Feb. 19.

You can watch Blake's performance again on Hulu.

Laela and Max Dasher

Featured video is from a previous report