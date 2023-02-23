40 years later, 1983 Wolfpack players reflect on magical run to the NCAA championship

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- It was a special evening at N.C. State on Wednesday. The university is celebrating the 40th anniversary of the 1983 national championship team led by Coach Jim Valvano.

Four decades have passed since that iconic moment when the "Cardiac Pack" knocked off No. 1 Houston to win its second NCAA tournament. Four decades since that indelible image of Valvano running around the court in Albuquerque, New Mexico, looking for someone to hug.

Some of those players from the 1983 team were in town Wednesday ahead of the current Wolfpack's home matchup against Wake Forest, and ABC11's Travon Miles caught up with a few of them, who recalled fond memories from that magical season.

Wolfpack star Dereck Whittenburg, who made the famous "pass" to Lorenzo Charles for the winning dunk in the title game, shared his memories, as did starting center Cozell McQueen, who tells a funny story about guarding Houston's big man and future Hall of Famer Hakeem Olajuwon. Key reserves Ernie Myers and Alvin Battle also give their unique perspectives.

Check them out in the featured video above and the videos below.