UNC, Duke, NC State headed to college football bowl games: Here's who and where they'll play

NORTH CAROLINA -- Time to go football bowling! All three Triangle ACC teams are playing in the post season. Here's when, where and who they're playing.

North Carolina (8-4) vs. West Virginia (8-4)

North Carolina and West Virginia will meet in the Duke's Mayo Bowl in Charlotte on Dec. 27. The teams' last meeting came in this bowl under its former name to end the 2008 season. This will be UNC's 38th bowl game and fifth in as many seasons during the second tenure of coach Mack Brown.

Kickoff will begin at 5:30 p.m. on ESPN.

Troy (11-2) vs Duke (7-5)

Sun Belt Conference champion Troy will face Duke in the Birmingham Bowl. The game is on Dec. 23. The Blue Devils will be led by interim coach Trooper Taylor after Mike Elko left to take over at Texas A &M.

The Trojans have won two straight Sun Belt titles and 10 consecutive games. They're led by running back Kimani Vidal, who had 233 yards and five touchdowns in the league title game. Duke's Jordan Moore has 794 yards and eight touchdowns receiving.

Duke is 7-8 in bowl games but has won the last four since 2018. It is the program's first appearance in the Birmingham Bowl.

Kickoff is at noon in Birmingham, Alabama. You can also watch on ABC.

Kansas State (8-4) vs North Carolina State (9-3)

North Carolina State faces Kansas State in the Pop-Tarts Bowl on Dec. 28. State finished third in the Atlantic Coast Conference. The Wolfpack enters the game on a five-game win streak, including a victory over Clemson.

NC State has been invited to a bowl game in 11 of coach Dave Doeren's 13 years at the school. It is the program's sixth appearance in a bowl at Camping World Stadium; and 35th bowl appearance overall.

Kickoff is at 5:45 p.m. in Orlando, Florida. You can also watch on ESPN.

The Associated Press contributed.

