NC State Fair crowns biggest pumpkin, watermelon for 2022

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The North Carolina State Fair gets underway on Thursday and there are already some "big" winners.

Chris Rodebaugh and his daughter Stella from Lewisburg, West Virginia took home the prize for biggest pumpkin at the fair this year. It weighed in at a whopping 1,461 pounds.

Andrew Vial from Liberty, North Carolina won the great watermelon weigh-off with his 306 pound gourd.

People that attend the fair can have their pictures taken with the winners.