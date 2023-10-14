Thousands waited through traffic on night two of NC State Fair, Travis Scott concert

Friday was just the first night of a traffic jam near PNC Arena in Raleigh.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Friday was just the first night of a traffic jam near PNC Arena.

The second night of the State Fair coincided with a Travis Scott concert.

Saturday will bring the same too.

"I accidentally turned into the fair parking lot but it was all good after that," said Dylan Coulillard, who drove from Clayton for the concert.

Lines snaked around the front of the arena as thousands waited for the doors to open.

Kas Rosen and Patrick Byrne drove from Richmond for the show. Once they got into Raleigh, they soon found out the concert wasn't the only thing going on.

"We saw the Ferris Wheel on the drive," Kas said. "Traffic afterward is going to be terrible but we'll deal with it."

Traffic crawled along Hillsborough Street where it was easy to see the Ferris Wheel. Traffic was the same for Blue Ridge Road.

To help ease some of the congestion in West Raleigh, the Department of Transportation opened full access in each direction of Hillsborough Street from I-440 to the new Blue Ridge Connector. I-440 at the Wade Avenue merge is also different so DOT urges people to follow the new signs and directions from law enforcement.

If you are driving to the fair on Saturday, there are several park-and-ride shuttles to choose from but you can't park for free at PNC Saturday because of the concert. On all other days except next Wednesday when there's another concert, you can park for free at PNC.

"It was a little bit of a hike but it was all right," said Deanna Bradshaw, who drove over to the fair with her cousin from Burlington. "Traffic was congested but we made it."