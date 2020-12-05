Sports

Military style 'program' helped NC State players build trust, learn how to lead

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Offseason team-building exercises are universal in football. Military-style training is nothing new either, but for whatever reason something called "The Program" clicked with the Pack.

"Experienced personnel from various branches of the military, especially Marines, the Marine Corps, and they brought us in and they taught us how to lead." said NC State offensive lineman Joe Sculthorpe.

The workouts weren't easy, starting with the scheduling.

"We had to get up at four in the morning ... on a school night," remembered cornerback Shyheim Battle.

Among the activities: jumping into the pool with your hoodie on and then trading it with a teammate while treading water.

"They gain trust, like if you was about to drown, your own partner had to help you, like uplift you so you wouldn't drown. He had to push you up," Battle said.

Not everyone is Michael Phelps. It was a lesson in mutual dependence.

"I'm not a great swimmer -- I needed some people to help me out and I was helping people out. It was just great to see everyone helping each other out," said linebacker Payton Wilson.

The overall result was twofold. Lingering resentments from the previous year were laid to rest and a singular shared focus was adopted.

"It's relationships. There's no groups or anything, like we're all together and there's no separation and no individualism. None of that stuff. We got rid of a lot of bad energy from last year," Battle explained.

As for the head coach -- he saw the growth in his players after "The Program" and loosened the reins of his program.

Sculthorpe says that was key to this year's improvement from last year's 4-8 mark to the Wolfpack's current 7-3 record.

"Giving us a little bit more control of the team and letting us lead by example and kind of almost, I don't want to say he stepped back, but he gave us more power which then allowed us to rise as a team," he said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsraleighnc state wolfpackmarines
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'We're in a very dangerous situation,' WH Task Force member says
More than 39K NC children have tested positive for COVID-19
Trump orders most American troops to leave Somalia
Foul play suspected in deaths of Green Beret, Army vet on Fort Bragg
COVID-19 LATEST: NC sees another day of record high hospitalizations
Trump administration must accept new DACA applications, judge orders
Cooper announces bipartisan task force to address health care coverage
Show More
Man charged with murder in death of 5-day-old son
Fort Bragg military spouses receive Christmas gift care package
Youngsville Christmas Parade still on after emergency meeting
Coming months could be COVID-19 'worst-case scenario'
Junior Canes raising money for UNC Children's hospital
More TOP STORIES News