NC State Health Plan ends coverage for popular weight-loss drugs, like Wegovy

Board members voted in January to exclude all coverage of obesity medications, such as Wegovy.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina State Health Plan will no longer cover popular weight-loss drugs, effective on Monday.

This will end coverage for plan members who are grandfathered in and already taking the medications.

The plan spent more than $1 million on weight-loss drugs last year. That's roughly 10 percent of its net pharmacy spending.

