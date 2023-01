N.C. State issues WolfAlert after report of a rape on campus

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- N.C. State issued WolfAlert on Friday after a report of a rape on campus Friday.

University Police were notified that a reported rape took place at Bragaw Hall on Tuesday.

The student reporting the assault described the suspect as a White man with brown hair, about 6-2, 160 pounds. Police noted that the suspect has not been positively identified and no one is in custody.

At this time, campus police don't think the assailant is affiliated with the university.

