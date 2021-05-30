power outage

Saturday evening storms leave behind blown off roof, downed trees in central NC

EMBED <>More Videos

Saturday evening storms in central NC leave behind damages

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A tin roof hung off power lines in Johnston County after storms rolled through central North Carolina on Saturday evening.

From 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., strong storms moved through central North Carolina triggering severe thunderstorm warnings for south-central counties including Johnston, Wilson, Wayne and Lee counties. The strongest of storms now reside to the east of the Triangle.



Stay weather aware by checking our weather forecast.
EMBED More News Videos

Severe Thunderstorm warnings have been issued for parts of central North Carolina on Saturday evening.



Damages from strong showers and winds left behind multiple downed trees blocking roadways.

At max, more than 8,000 customers were without power, according to the Duke Energy outage map. The average estimated time of restoration hovered around 10 p.m.

To report an outage, check here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ncpower outagetree fallnorth carolina newsstorm damagesevere weather
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
POWER OUTAGE
More than 700,000 people still in the dark in Louisiana
Computer outage prevents ticket purchasing for multiple airlines
Texan files $1 billion class-action lawsuit over $9,000 electricity bill
President Biden and first lady to visit Houston on Friday
TOP STORIES
More ambulances, crews sent to help Wake County EMS
LATEST: UNC Class of 2020 finally set to celebrate graduation
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
Some wary of no-mask-required policy at State Fair
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Senate avoids a US debt ceiling disaster, votes to extend borrowing
Show More
SPONSORED: Big Weather's Big Recipe: Overnight Oats
Tent city pops up in Raleigh's Nash Square to protest eviction crisis
Spooky Holly Springs house raising money for St. Jude surpasses goal
Which restaurants in NC received the most COVID-19 relief funds?
I-Team: How police officers are training to de-escalate conflicts
More TOP STORIES News