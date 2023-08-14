Toddler found wandering street in Fayetteville, family located after police puts out public plea

The Fayetteville Police Department confirms they've located the family of a girl found wandering just before 5:00 a.m. Monday.

According to Fayetteville police, officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of Pamalee Drive for a report of a three-year-old girl who was found wandering the street. Officers started canvassing the area to find the child's family.

In addition to its Facebook post, police also put out a news release asking for the public's help in locating the girl's family.

About three hours after the plea went out, the police department sent an update around 8:37 a.m. saying the girl's family had been located and no other information was being released.

