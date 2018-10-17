Kevin K. Conner

A Columbus County deputy is blocking Boswell rd to keep drivers away. He told me this is where Trooper Conner stopped the suspect #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/X4yO8J73IL — Akilah Davis (@DavisABC11) October 17, 2018

The @NCSHP and it's @NCPublicSafety family are mourning the loss of one of its troopers who was fatally shot this morning in a traffic stop in Columbus County. More information is forthcoming. pic.twitter.com/q7HsozVkqf — NC Highway Patrol (@NCSHP) October 17, 2018

A North Carolina State Trooper is dead after authorities said he was shot during a traffic stop Wednesday morning.Highway Patrol identified the trooper as Kevin K. Conner. Conner had been on the force for 11 years. He was assigned to Troop B, District 5, which was based in Columbus County.Conner pulled over a pickup truck around 12 a.m. on US 701 near Sellers Town Road in Columbus County.When Conner approached the driver's side of the truck, the driver opened fire.NC State Highway Patrol said Conner died of his injuries after being taken to a nearby hospital."The Highway Patrol family is mourning the loss of a hero and will forever be changed by the tragic events that have occurred", said Colonel Glenn McNeill Jr., commander of the State Highway Patrol. "We ask everyone to please keep Trooper Conner's family and all who knew him in your thoughts and prayers."The suspect drove off and refused to stop when local police tried to pull him over. Eventually his truck broke down while he attempted to cross over some railroad tracks.At that point, the suspect jumped out of his truck and ran. Law enforcement members eventually tracked him down and arrested him.Bladen County Sheriff's Chief Deputy Larry Guyton said the suspect was caught around 4 a.m. in the woods near Fair Bluff, which is west of Whiteville near the South Carolina line.The suspect's identity has not been released.Governor Roy Cooper released the following statement on the incident: