First two North Carolina COVID-19 vaccine lottery winners to be announced Monday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The first two winners of the North Carolina COVID-19 vaccine lottery winners will be announced Monday.

State officials randomly drew the names of the $1 million winners and a $125,000 scholarship winner last Wednesday, June 23. The winners' names will be announced at 10 a.m.

Nearly 5 million entries have made it into the $1 million drawing and 348,000 have been entered into the scholarship drawing, a spokesperson for the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services told ABC11 Wednesday.

Winners for the $4 Million Summer Cash and Summer Cash 4 College Drawings will be drawn every other Wednesday through Aug. 4 and will be announced when verified.

To enter into the drawing for a $1 million cash prize, you must be a North Carolinians 18 and older who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. To enter into the $125,000 scholarship drawing, you must be a North Carolinian between the age of 12 and 17 and received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

