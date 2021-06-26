First two North Carolina COVID-19 vaccine lottery winners to be announced Monday

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=10820469" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Over the next three months, four lucky, vaccinated North Carolinians will become millionaires.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The first two winners of the North Carolina COVID-19 vaccine lottery winners will be announced Monday.State officials randomly drew the names of the $1 million winners and a $125,000 scholarship winner last Wednesday, June 23. The winners' names will be announced at 10 a.m.Nearly 5 million entries have made it into the $1 million drawing and 348,000 have been entered into the scholarship drawing, a spokesperson for the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services told ABC11 Wednesday.Winners for the $4 Million Summer Cash and Summer Cash 4 College Drawings will be drawn every other Wednesday through Aug. 4 and will be announced when verified.To enter into the drawing for a $1 million cash prize, you must be a North Carolinians 18 and older who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. To enter into the $125,000 scholarship drawing, you must be a North Carolinian between the age of 12 and 17 and received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.