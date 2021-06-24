Shaw University eliminates remaining tuition, fees for summer 2021

The university announced the move on Twitter by saying "Shaw U Bear Alert: Your Account Has Been CLEARED!"
Your Account Has Been CLEARED!
For more information about your summer account please email: Student.Accounts@shawu.edu pic.twitter.com/uoPOooHEJI
The university said that the COVID-19 pandemic forced many students to take summer courses this year in order to stay on track to graduate.
Citing the difficulties of the last year, the university decided to clear all remaining summer 2021 tuition and fees account balances to $0.
"This will have no impact on your future financial aid eligibility as a result of this one-time outstanding balance cancellation," the university said in a statement.
Shaw is a private historically black university located in Raleigh. Founded in 1865, it is one of the oldest HBCUs in the country. It is also the first HBCU to open its doors to women.
Fayetteville State University also offered free summer tuition to 1,400 students in an effort to help them stay on track for graduation without going into debt. Chancellor Darrell Allison announced the summer scholarship program in April. The program provided up to two free courses along with free room and board.