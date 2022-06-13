Temperatures could feel like 110 degrees, heat advisory issued for most of central NC

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=11953954" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A heat advisory has been issued for most of central NC from noon until 8pm. Feels-like temps up to 105 degrees are expected, with values up to 110 possible.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Over 60 million people across the country are or will soon be under heat alerts, including the Triangle.A heat advisory goes into place for central NC from noon until 8:00 p.m.If you have to step outside there are some things to keep in mind to help keep you safe as the heat index could get up to 110 degrees.Heat stroke and heat exhaustion are both dangerous when temperatures get this high.Heat exhaustion can feel like the flu. A fever, dizziness, cold clammy skin, plus rapid or weak pulse and muscle cramps are all signs of exhaustion.Heat stroke can make you feel even worse. A throbbing headache, red, hot dry skin, a rapid pulse and you may pass out.If any of those symptoms are happening get help immediately!ABC11 spoke with a doctor who runs the ER at Rex Hospital in Holly Springs on other signs you should be looking for."Sweating is not what should be looked at. In fact it's one of the big pitfalls of what should be looked at. So we want to go off the other signs and not off of sweating. The big one is higher temperature and confusion. Changes in mental status is the key that we're in a severe process and we've got about 20 minutes to start to be cooled off," Doctor Ryan Lamb said.If you have to cool down, it is a process. If you head inside and start to cool off your core temperature may still be on the rise so give yourself a lot more time to cool down before you think.