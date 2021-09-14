Weather

Tropical development could bring rain to North Carolina on Thursday, Friday

EMBED <>More Videos

Tropical development could bring rain to NC on Thursday, Friday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- An area of low pressure located just north of the Turks and Caicos Islands could bring rain to North Carolina toward the end of the week.

According to the National Weather Service, the system has a 30 percent chance to become a tropical depression by Thursday morning and a 60 percent chance by Sunday.

The system is forecast to track north along the US East Coast, staying just off shore of North Carolina.

Since it should remain off the coast, North Carolina will miss the strongest effects of the storm. However, rain will likely still push ashore on Thursday and Friday.

Another tropical wave is developing off the African coast. It has an 80 percent chance to become at least a tropical depression in the next five days.

The next name on the list of storms this year is Odette.

Meanwhile, Hurricane Nicholas made landfall in Texas early Tuesday morning.

Slow-moving Nicholas is dumping a lot of rain on Texas, Louisiana and Alabama. The system is moving at just 9 mph and it's forecast to slow down.

That means it will drench that Gulf Coast area, bringing 10-15 inches of rain to parts of Louisiana.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathernctropical weatherweather
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Hurricane Nicholas makes landfall on the Texas coast
LATEST: School districts diverge on COVID-19 protocols
Lost Colony dig seeks to solve 400-year-old mystery
Fight videos from Garner school trigger suspensions, fear from parents
Apple issues urgent iPhone software update
2 arrested, 2 more sought in shooting that partially paralyzed girl
Show More
Potential 401 bypass exposes another growing pain for booming Triangle
Some NC schools requiring COVID vaccines for staff; are students next?
Valley Proteins issues statement on death of 2 workers in Fayetteville
Durham mom fights through long COVID, starts her own business
North Carolina's Latino population grows by 40 percent in 10 years
More TOP STORIES News