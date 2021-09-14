Tropical development could bring rain to North Carolina on Thursday, Friday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- An area of low pressure located just north of the Turks and Caicos Islands could bring rain to North Carolina toward the end of the week.
According to the National Weather Service, the system has a 30 percent chance to become a tropical depression by Thursday morning and a 60 percent chance by Sunday.
The system is forecast to track north along the US East Coast, staying just off shore of North Carolina.
Since it should remain off the coast, North Carolina will miss the strongest effects of the storm. However, rain will likely still push ashore on Thursday and Friday.
Another tropical wave is developing off the African coast. It has an 80 percent chance to become at least a tropical depression in the next five days.
The next name on the list of storms this year is Odette.
Meanwhile, Hurricane Nicholas made landfall in Texas early Tuesday morning.
Slow-moving Nicholas is dumping a lot of rain on Texas, Louisiana and Alabama. The system is moving at just 9 mph and it's forecast to slow down.
That means it will drench that Gulf Coast area, bringing 10-15 inches of rain to parts of Louisiana.
