Crews begin brining roads ahead of icy weekend weather

According to the latest forecast, a snow storm is less likely for our area, but major ice accumulations could be a problem for much of central North Carolina, from the Triangle down to Fayetteville. Areas north of the Triangle could still see some snow.
"We're taking care of the state maintained routes, starting with the interstates and then the primary routes," said Marty Homan, a representative for NC DOT. "We have a priority list that we go through."
Homan said in addition to the interstates, popular roads like Capital Boulevard and Wade Avenue are also on the DOT's list.
Homan said crews will spend Thursday and Friday spreading brine on roads across Wake, Durham, Franklin, Person, Granville and Warren counties.
"We plan to put out in advance of this storm about 160,000 gallons of brine," Homan said, adding that should be enough to cover the approximately 3,600 miles of road across those counties.
Homan said Wake County's 1,500 miles of road alone needs about 70,000 gallons of brine.
He added that the process will take about two days, allowing them to finish just in time before any snow falls.
"Doing this in advance gives us a chance to change out the equipment on our trucks, from brining to then applying salt to then putting the blades on the front of the trucks," Homan said. "And also, it'll give our crews a chance to rest up from brining non-stop."
But just like other industries, the state department of transportation is short on staff.
"With this storm, there is a possibility that we may not be able to respond as quickly as in previous storms due to COVID impacts to staffing and the staffing of our contractors," Homan said.
Homan asked that drivers give brining and salt trucks plenty of room to operate and not to get too close.
CLOSINGS
Due to the possible inclement weather, some schools and businesses may decide to close. You can check up-to-date closings here.
