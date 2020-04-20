Weather

NC Weather: Steady rain to fall throughout much of the morning

By
RALEIGH (WTVD) -- As a low-pressure system continues to spread rich moisture originating from the Gulf of Mexico across the Southeast early today, there have been pockets of heavy rain since late last night across Alabama and in central Georgia.

There have also been a few strong and severe thunderstorms. A few of those had a history of producing tornadoes yesterday in southern Mississippi.

The threat for severe weather has shifted to our south and east, but it'll still be wet on Monday morning.



With this relatively strong wave of low-pressure forecast to pass to the south of the Triangle today, we do expect a steady, soaking rain to fall throughout much of this morning.

Much of Central and western North Carolina will be in a fairly stable environment, and the greatest chance for thunderstorms, which may bring drenching downpours, damaging winds and hail will be in areas located to the south and southeast of the ABC11 viewing area.



The coastal Carolinas could encounter some of these volatile storms later today. In fact, a few tornadoes cannot be ruled out in South Carolina, as well as in extreme southeastern North Carolina. These are locations that the Storm Prediction Center has placed in the slight risk category for severe weather.

The rain will shut off later today and the sun will actually break out. We see another round of storms possible as we head into the afternoon on Thursday.
