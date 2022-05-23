Weather

Strong storms push into central North Carolina bringing heavy rain, wind, possible tornados

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A strong line of storms pushing east into central North Carolina are causing severe weather alerts to pop up around the region.

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect until 4:15 p.m. for Alamance, Orange and Person counties.

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect until 4:30 p.m. for Alamance, Chatham, Durham, Lee and Orange counties.

The First Alert Weather Team broke into live coverage just before 3 p.m. when a tornado warning and a radar indicated tornado appeared around Chatham and Lee counties. Fortunately, there have not been any reports of damage at this time.

This line of storms is associated with a cold front moving into the area. This will bring widespread showers and storms throughout Monday evening.

Some of the storms could be severe with damaging wind gusts, small hail or even an isolated tornado.

Road ponding and isolated street flooding could happen in some areas. Rain totals will likely be around 1-2 inches in most places, but some areas could see as much as 3 inches.
