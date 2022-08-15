Severe storms could bring heavy rain, damaging winds to start the week

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- It will be a wet start to the week with the chance of severe weather Monday. There is a level 2 of 5 risk for strong to severe storms.

The strongest storms will be capable of damaging winds and large hail. An isolated tornado is also possible. There is a risk for heavy rain and severe storms starting Monday afternoon and heading into early Tuesday.

Drier weather should come our way starting Wednesday.

The good news when it comes to weather this week is that temperatures will be below average, so we will continue to get a break from the heat.

WATCH: First Alert Doppler Radar

Humidity levels will also be at comfortable levels through the middle part of the week.

By the end of the week a few more disturbances will likely begin to increase rain chances Friday through the weekend.

Highs will be in the mid and upper 80s with lows in the 60s and low 70s.