Level 3 risk of severe weather Monday -- strong wind, damaging hail most likely threats

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Sunday is going to be a hot day, and Monday could bring severe thunderstorms for much of central North Carolina.

Temperatures Sunday will be in the 90s with feels like temperatures possibly reaching triple digits.

Monday, the heat continues to climb, getting into the mid 90s during midday and early afternoon. That heat and sun is expected to charge up the atmosphere and create the condition for some strong thunderstorms Monday afternoon and evening.

Starting around 5 p.m. severe storms could develop all across central North Carolina. The entire area is under a level two risk, with a large portion even ramping up to a level three risk.

Damaging wind is the top risk associated with these storms. However, the hail risk is also elevated. In areas north and west of the Triangle conditions are ripe for hail measuring 1.5-2 inches to develop. Hail that size can cause some serious damage to cars caught in the crosshairs.

Flash flooding and an isolated tornado are also possible, but those threats are less likely to develop than damaging wind and hail.

The storms Monday could last through the evening up to around midnight.

After Monday, the rest of the week is looking rather nice, with temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s and low rain chances into the weekend.