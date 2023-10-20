Chance of storms Friday afternoon, downpours possible

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The dry conditions across the Triangle may be rained out heading into the afternoon.

A cold front will push across the region this afternoon and bring showers and thunderstorms. There is a chance that could consolidate into a line and bring wind gusts along with downpours.

The best chance will be south of the Triangle where there will be a bit more instability in the atmosphere.

Highs will be in the mid 60s to low 70s.

After the storms, the rest of the weekend should be nice when it comes to weather with a good deal of sunshine on Saturday. Breezy conditions could make it feel a little cool, especially in the morning, but by later in the day the breeze should taper off.