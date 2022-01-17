NC weather: Windy, chilly Monday with icy spots possible on the roads

That advisory is the last gasp of the winter storm that dropped some snow and ice all across the state Sunday. The storm caused hundreds of car crashes and knocked out power to thousands of people.
The worst of the North Carolina power outages happened in the Sandhills. Moore County still had more than 10,000 people in the dark Monday morning.
Icy roads are being blamed for a crash that killed two people on I-95 in Nash County. NC Highway Patrol said Latron Williams ran off the road and hit several trees Sunday. He and his passenger Katie Janta both died in the crash.
NCDOT continues to work on improving road conditions, but some slick spots are still possible. In fact, ABC11 Traffic Tracker Kim Deaner is following several crashes around the Triangle. Tune to ABC11 for live updates.
Temperatures will remain cold but mostly above freezing Monday. However, it will be a breezy day with sustained winds around 10 miles per hour and gusts up to 20 mph.
That will cause it to feel like it's about 10 degrees colder than it really is outside.
Wednesday temperatures will rise into the 50s. Then some of the coldest air of the season moves in Friday, bringing with it yet another chance for some snow. Stay with the ABC11 First Alert Weather Team this week as Friday's snow forecast becomes more clear.